Record high tied for Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday’s high temp of 68 at Evansville Regional Airport tied the record from 37 years ago. We will stay in the mild pattern through Friday with daily highs in the low to mid 60s, but with more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will approach on Saturday. It will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s and scattered showers and some thunder overnight and into Sunday morning. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Sharply colder to start next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s.