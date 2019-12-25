Local neighbors take Christmas decorating to another level with over 100 inflatables in their yards

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two neighbors have taken Christmas decorating to a whole new level with over 100 inflatables in both of their yards.
The neighbors say it all started with a prank after Roger told his neighbor Jonathan that he hated inflatables. Last Christmas Jonathan blew up an inflatable in Roger’s living room, and the war was on.
“Then I bought the 14 and a half foot mickey mouse, which was taller than anything he had, well that didn’t go over well with him,” said Roger Claridge.
Soon after, Jonathan added a 20-foot penguin and after that, Jonathan’s wife says it just blew up.
Now, both yards hold more than 100 inflatables, and they may soon run out of room.
“We talked to all the neighbors, and they seem to like the inflatables pretty much, so they said we are more than welcome to expand into their yards, so we’ve got a lot of real-estate to cover up,” said Jonathan’s wife, Mackenzi Payne-Crowe.
Jonathan and Roger say it’s not as much of a competition but more about having fun.
“We do this because we love to do it, we like to see the smiles on people’s faces when they drive by, and it just makes us feel good,” said Claridge.
Roger and Jonathan are already preparing for 2020. Each of them has already started buying new inflatables to add and have their eyes on even more.
