Last minute shoppers search for deals in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve noticed there were a lot of people are getting their last-minute shopping done on Christmas Eve.
Many stores around the Tri-State stayed open in case you needed to make one last trip for a Christmas gift.
Target on Evansville’s east side was one of the more popular places for shoppers on Christmas Eve.
Target says they had lines starting as early as 7:00 a.m.
A lot of people say they forgot a few items, or they had a last-minute gift idea that they wanted to grab before the day was over. Others like Bob Hudson like the last-minute deals.
“Well, I’m just back here looking at the televisions and their awful good price," said Hudson. "Where are you going to buy a 55 inch HD television for 300 bucks?”
