Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested the Grinch on felony warrants from North Pole

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch has been caught and taken into custody on felony warrants from the North Pole in Gibson County.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page saying the Grinch was spotted in Walmart and was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office contacted Santa Claus and says that Santa will be to sending some of his law enforcement elves to pick the Grinch up for pending charges of stealing the Christmas spirit.
