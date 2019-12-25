Evansville teen shares story of how Riley Hospital changed her life, gave her courage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teen is sharing her story of how Riley Hospital helped change her life and gave her the courage to speak about a disorder she was diagnosed with at the age of 10.
Alli Willsbacher is a thriving senior at North High School, but from the outside, you wouldn’t know that things haven’t always been that way for her.
At the age of 10, she was diagnosed with Urethra Dysfunction, something she says was difficult to talk about.
“I feel like I didn’t really share my story as much then, and looking back on it, I really feel like it wouldn’t have been a bad thing necessarily. Even though it would have been difficult at that age, especially,” said Alli.
She says Urethra Dysfunction made her self-conscious, which caused her to retreat.
“That was something that always terrified me was people being able to smell the urine on me," Alli said. "Even just coughing would cause a problem.”
Thanks to Riley Children’s Hospital, Alli was able to get treatment and feel comfortable sharing her story, and her voice.
“I love to sing, it’s one of my big things," Alli told 14 News.
Singing the National Anthem at a Pacers’ game gave way to her voice and her story at Riley.
“It was such an awesome experience not only did it help Riley, but it was just so much fun," she said.
Alli hopes that through sharing her journey, other kids going through a similar situation won’t feel so alone.
“Do not be scared to talk about it. It is a medical issue, it happens, so just share, share what’s going on and get help."
Alli plans to go to college next year and explore opportunities in the health field, so she can help others just like Riley has helped her over the years.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.