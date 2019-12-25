Building fire in Henderson suspicious, fire chief says

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators in Henderson will be looking into what caused an empty building to burn on Christmas Eve.
Fire officials tell us the fire is considered suspicious because no electricity was hooked up to the building.
Five different units responded to that fire in the 8500 block of U.S. 60 E. in Henderson around 8:00 p.m.
Our crew was there and watched as a dozer was used to help those firefighters.
Authorities tell us no one was hurt.
