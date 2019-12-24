Warm and dry for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dry and unseasonably warm weather continues through the end of this week, but rain and cooler weather arrive for the weekend.
We are dealing with some patchy fog this morning, so be careful of that if you are hitting the road early. Your car windows may also be a bit foggy or frosty, so you will likely need to turn on your defroster. Any fog or frost should clear completely by about 9 or 10 a.m.
Much like yesterday, our temperatures will start to climb rather quickly once the sun rises. We will make our way through the 30s and 40s this morning, breaking into the 50s before lunchtime, and topping out in the low 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s about 20° warmer than average for this time of year.
Overnight, we may see a few clouds, and patchy fog is also possible, but it’s nothing Santa can’t handle. Low temperatures will be about 15° warmer than average, bottoming out in the upper 30s to near 40° by Christmas morning.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Christmas Day. Temperatures will surge into the low to mid 60s, possibly making this the second warmest Christmas on record!
Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s tomorrow night before climbing back into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. However, our skies will also turn mostly cloudy Wednesday night, and the clouds will likely stick with us through the end of the week.
Rain returns to the forecast Saturday and continues into Sunday. It is also possible some of that rain could carry over into Monday morning, but there is still some uncertainty given that is nearly a full week away. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through Saturday, but the cold front bringing us that rain will also usher in some cooler air, bringing us back into the low 50s Sunday and lower 40s by Monday.
