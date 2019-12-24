Undefeated KWC moves home win streak to 26, longest in program history

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In college hoops, the first half of the season is just about over for some teams. The same goes for Kentucky Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team where 2019 is coming to an end in a very historic way.
The Lady Panthers are rewriting the history books in Owensboro, as Sunday’s 62 point victory over Harris-Stowe marked the team’s 26th straight victory at home, the longest in program history.
The 101-39 win was the second time this season the Panthers scored over 100 points, and the team’s 22 assists marked the seventh time this season they’ve dished out at least 20 in a single game.
After a run in the NCAA Tournament last season, KWC is continuing that success, and the team shows no signs of slowing down.
“I’m just really proud of us, this team is just something else," said Emma Johnson, KWC junior forward. "We have a lot of talent, a lot of opportunity to grow and get better and learn, I think it’s gonna be a long season to learn about each other and get better as it goes along.”
“I think the confidence comes from their chemistry. I think they feel like they have a lot of kids beside them that have their backs, so when you have confidence in numbers and confidence in your teammates, I think it spreads pretty easy," said Caleb Nieman, KWC’s co-head coach.
The Lady Panthers now have an eight-day break before they hit the court next.
They will look to extend the home win streak to 27 games as they host Cumberlands on Monday, December 30.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.