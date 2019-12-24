Two people cited in connection with dogs rescued in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people have been cited in connection with the dogs rescued in Muhlenberg County over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office says those people have been cited to court for the abandonment of the animals and the emaciated condition they were left in. One of the people is being cited for criminal littering and cruelty to animal 2nd degree. The second person is being cited for cruelty to animal 2nd degree. Their names have not been released.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff was driving on Saturday when he saw what looked like abandoned dogs along Rockport-Paradise Road. Two dogs were found with gunshot wounds, along with six other puppies who needed to be rescued.
Staff at the humane society say they’re working on nursing a German shepherd, two adult huskies and five husky puppies back to health. We’re told the dog who was shot in the leg will have to have the limb amputated.
The sheriff’s office says the cited people did not shoot the dogs.
The sheriff’s office says they have also seized five more dogs since Saturday. All the dogs will be up for adoption once healthy.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.
