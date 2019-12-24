Tri-State golfers taking advantage of nice weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Golfers across the Tri-State were out, taking advantage of the nice weather on Tuesday.
Fendrich Golf Course stayed busy for most of the day as golfers made their Christmas Eve tee time.
The course says that almost 100 people came out to play.
Folks out golfing say they’re excited to be playing on the course for the first time on December 24.
“Christmas Eve. Almost 60 degrees. We’ve never seen this that I can ever remember in my life," said Rick Wigginton of Evansville. "It’s just a great day to get out, play golf, and relax, and have fun with the buddies.”
Course employees say that they will be open any day when the weather is this nice.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.