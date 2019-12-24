Teen facing adult charges after punching, breaking Gibson Co. man’s jaw

December 23, 2019 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 8:21 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teen in Gibson County is facing adult charges of battery among several other charges after he reportedly attacked an 18-year-old Owensville man.

We first told you about this story in November after 18-year-old Shon Crowder was assaulted as he was walking past a Stop and Go store in Owensville.

Crowder’s jaw was broken in the attack, and it had to be wired and screwed shut.

The Gibson County Prosecutor filed several charges against the accused attacker, 17-year-old Zane Wampler, on Friday.

Wampler faces a level five felony, which carries a potential one to six years in prison if convicted.

