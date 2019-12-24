Sunny and mild Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny with low 60s again on Tuesday, and more sunny & mild days ahead for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 30s for Christmas morning, with a high on Christmas Day of 63...the third warmest on record. Clouds will increase by the weekend as a cold front sweeps in from the west. Showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temps will plunge back into the lower 40s by early next week.