OPD holds seventh annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the seventh year in a row, members of the Owensboro Police Department have put on the “Operation Santa” food drive.
“This year we’re able to help out over 300 families in the Owensboro community," said Owensboro Police Department Officer Craig Sutter.
With the help of local businesses and organizations, OPD collects food and donations.
“We also raise money through our no shave November program, which the officers participate in, so that creates a pretty good financial resource for the department to be able to do this," said Officer Sutter.
Monday morning, the officers and their families gathered at the station to pack boxes with food. Ten-year-old Wyatt Roby goes to the food drive every year.
“Well you got to say, and you got to wish them a Merry Christmas, and they really like it, and they enjoy it. They say thank you, and they sit, and we tell them that they got some goodies, and they really enjoy it," said Wyatt Roby.
Wyatt’s dad works at OPD. He rides along with his dad in his patrol car, surprising people at their homes.
“My dad and me like we carried the box inside the house, and he didn’t have a lot of food or any furniture," said Roby.
Officers say the department delivers these boxes to members of the community regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program.
In all, police say they were able to make deliveries to 300 Owensboro Residents at their homes, the housing authority, the Elizabeth Munday Center and the Roosevelt House.
