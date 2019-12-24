Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MCCONNELL-SPENDING BILL-KENTUCKY
McConnell touts benefits to Kentucky in spending package
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is touting the benefits for Kentucky in the recent government spending bill signed into law last week. McConnell said in a news conference Monday in Louisville that his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight.” He says he had a direct hand in securing $400 million for a new veterans hospital in Louisville, $25 million to fight Asian carp in western Kentucky and coal miner benefits. McConnell is running for a seventh term in 2020. The spending bill also included $25 million for addiction recovery housing in Kentucky funding and provisions to boost the hemp industry.
LONGEST SWINGING PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America. News outlets report the 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America. The park has an additional $326,000 in funds from other sources earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds would also go toward other park maintenance and construction.
AP-VA-COAL MINE-WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Company idles Virginia coal mine, cites trade war with China
RAVEN, Va. (AP) — A company that owns a coal mine in Virginia has furloughed 600 workers until the end of the year. The reported reason behind the move is the trade war between the U.S. and China. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Monday that Coronado Coal idled its mining facility in Buchanan County on Dec. 16. A stage agency that oversees mining in Virginia said the company cited the trade war. But Coronado did not specify what it was looking for between China and the U.S. Tensions appear to have eased after China said it plans to buy $200 billion worth of American goods and services.
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING
Kentucky collects Christmas trees for fish habitat in lakes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will collect natural Christmas trees starting Thursday to provide food and protection for fish in lakes throughout the state. The agency will collect the trees at 39 drop-off sites until mid-January. Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations. Limbs, wreaths or other brush are not encouraged. The drop-off sites are available at the agency's website. Christmas trees are among the fish attractors found in lakes across the state. GPS coordinates of each location are available online.
HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
6 more horses found shot to death in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield. The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.
AP-BKC-PITINO-ADIDAS-LAWSUIT
Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas. The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn't release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “nothing to add.” Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville's Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.