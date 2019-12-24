Kentucky collects Christmas trees for fish habitat in lakes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will collect natural Christmas trees starting Thursday to provide food and protection for fish in lakes throughout the state.
The agency will collect the trees at 39 drop-off sites until mid-January.
Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations. Limbs, wreaths or other brush are not encouraged.
Christmas trees are among the fish attractors found in lakes across the state.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)