2 Indiana judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions

2 Indiana judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions
Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, and Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs were each been charged with misconduct in connection a May 1, 2019 incident in Indianapolis during which Adams and Jacobs were shot. (Source: Adams and Jacobs - Indiana Supreme Court, Bell - News and Tribune)
December 24, 2019 at 11:15 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 11:15 AM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. - Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22.

A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension.

The News and Tribune reports that Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)