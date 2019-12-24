Evansville family receives early Christmas gift, new heating and cooling equipment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville family got an early Christmas surprise, thanks to a local heating and air company.
The furnace and air conditioning unit was completely falling apart in the Aussin family's home, and they were having to find other ways to keep warm.
"We were using space heaters," said Paula Aussin, the recipient of the new equipment from Brackett Heating and Air.
Pala and Jorge Aussin were selected from several nominated families in the area for a free HVAC unit from Brackett Heating and Air.
"We've been able to roll it in and give them a whole new heating and air conditioning system," said Bryce Brackett, the general manager at Brackett Heating and Air.
The Aussin's say the timing was perfect.
"This way we won't have to move the heater from room to room," said Paula Aussin.
“I feel more at ease because the kids are going to sleep in a nice environment,” said Jorge Aussin.
Brackett Heating and Air says the next step is to pick a time and day to install the equipment that’s worth roughly $8,500. They say they plan to do another give away again next year.
