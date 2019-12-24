Downtown Evansville busy with last-minute shoppers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville was filled with shoppers on Christmas Eve. Some stores kept their doors open for those of us who may still be looking for that perfect gift.
The owner of Outside the Gift Box says business has been steady this Christmas Eve.
She says most of her customers are shopping for that one person who seems to already have everything.
With her wide range of options, she feels that she has the perfect store to help those last-minute shoppers. She also has a gift-wrapping station that’s filled with bows, cards and ribbons that can be perfectly paired with any gift.
“When I’m shopping for things that’s exactly what I’m looking for, things that people are going to enjoy, or maybe a gift you can’t find somewhere else that is unique," said Tracy Klemczewski, owner of Outside the Gift Box.
Tracy says the influx of customers this year may have to do with all the new businesses coming to Main Street.
Business owners expect next holiday season to be even bigger with all the new apartment complexes being built around Main Street.
