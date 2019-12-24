Crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Princeton Mon. afternoon

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Princeton Monday afternoon.
Princeton Area Firefighter Union Local 1634 posted on their Facebook page saying the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. on State Road 64 west of Princeton.
When they first arrived on scene, they say they found two passenger vehicles had collided and were off the roadway.
They say multiple patients were checked out for minor injuries, none of which were life-threatening.
