Car crashes into utility pole, plunges into Vanderburgh Co. pond

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car drove into a pond in Vanderburgh County.
It happened just after 3:30 Tuesday morning on East Boonville-New Harmony Road.
Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole before the car went into the pond. Our crew on scene tells us the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
Vectren tweeted moments ago saying more than 130 customers are without power due to that accident and they’re working to restore electricity.
At last check, lanes in the 1800 block of East Boonville-New Harmony were blocked.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
