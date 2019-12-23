Warming up for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rose to their warmest levels for the month of December on Monday. Highs in the lower 60s will return again on Tuesday and Wednesday, and may even push into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. High pressure will drive a quiet weather pattern through Christmas Day, so no weather-related travel problems expected. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the weekend with rain chances on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.