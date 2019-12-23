USI Women’s Hoops Falls Hard at Ashland

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No. 4 Ashland University sunk 18 three-pointers Sunday afternoon to hand University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball a tough 95-55 Midwest Region road loss in its final non-conference game of the year.
The Screaming Eagles (5-2), who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end with the loss, trailed 20-14 midway through the second quarter when Ashland unleashed a barrage of shots from behind the arc.
Ashland (11-0), which tied a school-record with its 18 trifectas, connected on five three-pointers in a 22-5 run that put USI into an insurmountable 42-19 deficit with just over a minute to play in the opening half.
Coming off a 19-day layoff, the Eagles’ offense struggled to get anything going. USI shot just 30.2 percent (19-63) for the game and was just 3-of-12 (.250) from three-point range. Ashland, meanwhile, made 55.2 percent (32-58) of its field goals and was 18-of-34 (.529).
Freshman forward Tara Robbe and sophomore forward Ashlynn Brown each had 12 points to lead the Eagles.
Senior forward Sarah Loomis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ashland, which is one of three Midwest Region teams ranked in the top four of the latest WBCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll.
USI returns to action January 2 when it resumes Great Lakes Valley Conference play against the top team in the nation, Drury University. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena.
