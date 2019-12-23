USI announces the 2020 Hall of Fame Class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Athletics is pleased to announce the selection of the 2020 USI Athletic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during homecoming week in February. The class of six individuals and one team was selected by a nine-member USI Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
Any Screaming Eagles fan was eligible to nominate student athletes or teams on the 10th anniversary of their last season of competition, or a coach/administrator who has been separated from the USI Athletics for two years. Special individuals (e.g., Varsity Club members) also were eligible for nominations as well.
This year's class includes Matt Blauvelt '91 (Men's Soccer, 1988-90); Emily Blinzinger Parke '03 (Women's Tennis, 1999-2003); Dean Doughty '95 (Men's Soccer, 1990-92); Dave McAtee '88 (Men's Golf, 1984-88); Ashley Rees '06 (Women's Tennis, 2002-06); Allie Shafer-Krieger '09 M'12 (Women's Cross Country & Track, 2005-09); and the 2007 Baseball Team.
"I continue to be amazed by the amount of outstanding student-athletes and teams this University has had," said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. "The Class of 2020 truly represents our growing tradition here at USI. The six individuals and one team that will be honored in February are truly worthy of this extraordinary honor. I know that the entire USI community is proud of this class and what it accomplished while at USI."
In addition to the induction of the Hall of Fame Class of 2019, USI is inducting Ray Wright and Elmer Sanders into the Athletic Hall of Distinction for contributions to the success of the University's varsity programs.
Reservations for the February 21 induction ceremony must be made in advance and can be made by calling (812) 464-1846 or emailing Holly Delph at hdelph@usi.edu.
2020 USI ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASS
Matt Blauvelt '91 (Men's Soccer, 1988-90): Blauvelt, an All-GLVC performer, holds the season and career records for shutouts and goals against average since 1990 and is tied for the single-game record with 15 saves. He also was the goalkeeper for three-straight GLVC championship seasons.
Emily Blinzinger Parke '03 (Women's Tennis, 1999-2003): Blinzinger was a four-time All-GLVC and Academic All-GLVC selection, who also was the GLVC Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2001 and 2002. A Member of the 2002-03 team that advanced to the NCAA II Regional, she holds the USI records for career singles wins and combined singles/doubles wins and single season record for singles and combined wins.
Dean Doughty '95 (Men's Soccer, 1990-92): Doughty was a three-time team Most Valuable Player on USI squads that won back-to-back GLVC titles and made the move to NCAA Division I in 1992. He also was All-Region and All-GLVC in 1991.
Dave McAtee '88 (Men's Golf, 1984-88): McAtee is a member of the only USI golf team to win the GLVC Conference championship (1984). He also was the GLVC Conference Medalist in 1985; two-time All-GLVC award winner (1985, 1986); All-District IV (1986); finished top 30 in the NCAA II in 1986; and is the first and only individual to compete for USI in the NCAA II National Finals. After college, McAtee has played in two USGA National Championships and three State Amateur Championships.
Ashley Rees Cantwell ’06 (Women’s Tennis, 2002-06): Rees was a member of the 2002-03 and 2004-05 NCAA II Tournament teams, while earning All-GLVC and Academic All-GLVC honors during her four seasons. She also was the GLVC Freshman of the Year?in 2002 and the?GLVC Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2004. Rees holds the career record for doubles wins, while ranking second in singles victories and combined wins. She also is second all-time in singles wins in a season and tied for second in doubles victories in a single year.
Allie Shafer-Krieger '09 M'12 (Women's Cross Country & Track, 2005-09): Shafer-Krieger was one of the most decorated runners during her tenure with the women's programs. She is a three-time All-American (cross country 2006, indoor 5k in 2007, outdoor 10k in 2007) in addition to being a three-time GLVC champion (2006 cross country, 2007 3K indoor, and 5k outdoor. Shafer-Krieger also was named All-GLVC four times in cross country, twice in indoor track, and twice in outdoor track. She also was named GLVC Scholar Athlete of the Year for cross country in 2006 and track & field in 2007.
2007 USI Baseball Team: The first USI baseball team to win the Midwest Regional (undefeated) and advanced to the NCAA II Championship Series, tying for fifth. The 2007 Eagles also set a program record for wins in a season (43).
Courtesy: USI Athletics
