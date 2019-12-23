Truck hits city bus in Evansville, injuries reported

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire trucks, ambulances and Evansville Police Department units were on the scene of a wreck that involved a Ford pickup truck and a city bus Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries around 3:00 p.m. Dispatch tells us it happened on the corner of Grand Avenue and Riverside.
14 News reporter Tanner Holbrook was on scene of the wreck and talked to people who were on the bus. They say the truck hit the city bus from the back.
One passenger tells us that the bus driver had stopped the bus in front of Zesto’s on the corner of Grand and Riverside. That’s when she says the accident happened.
“Maybe 30 seconds later, a truck hit us in the back and the whole bus jolted. A couple of them came out of their seats. It was a hard enough hit to hurt our backs," said Nicole McCarter, a passenger on the bus. "I’ve been riding the bus for eight years and I’ve never had that... so...”
We are still working to find out the details of those injuries and how many people were injured.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
