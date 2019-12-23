Tri-State meal kitchen feeding the hungry by whatever means necessary

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - UPDATE: Since we first ran this story, someone has donated a stove to the mission. At the Cross Mission founder Myers Hyman says the donation is appreciated, but there are still other things the mission needs to keep people in need fed. If you’d like to help, call (812) 838-9670.
PREVIOUS: There are many in the Tri-State who go hungry this time of year.
One local food pantry is looking to give the need of Posey County a hot meal five days a week by whatever means necessary.
About a month and a half after moving back into its original building off Main Street in Mt. Vernon, At the Cross Mission is working on “the mission.”
“I don’ t like to call it ‘soup kitchen’ I like to call it a ‘meal kitchen’ because we serve meals here," said Myers Hyman. Hyman founded “At the Cross Mission” in 2007 after realizing there was a population in Posey County who needed a place they could come to get a hot meal on a daily basis.
“When I started it I saw the need, I didn’t realize how big the need was, but the need, it’s very very much needed in the community," Hyman said. "You ask the ones that come on a regular basis and some of them say this is the only hot meal they get.”
Inside the mission, Hyman and his volunteers are working on organizing the food, the dishes, pots, and pans. He says it feels like they’re back at home, but there is one key element missing: a stove.
“We’re using roasters. Like you use Turkey roasters for Christmas or Thanksgiving to cook your Turkey or whatever you want to cook, but I cook a full meal," said Hyman. "I use several. I’ve got three and several crockpots that we’re cooking in right now plus a microwave.”
According to Hyman, the stove they need is about $3,000. Still, Hyman says the need is ever-present, even if the means are not.
“We’re serving about 30-50 meals a night now," Hyman said. "People [you] don’t know they’re homeless until you get down and know their stories, and hear how they’re living. So, that has not changed. Most of the homeless people are still coming. We have some of the others that have jobs or things that they like it, we’ve got families that come that have a lot of children and so we’re still serving the need in the area and so that hasn’t changed.”
The mission doubles as a food pantry and Hyman says they’re always accepting donations and looking for qualified volunteers.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.