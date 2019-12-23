Tri-State meal kitchen feeding the hungry by whatever means necessary

“We’re serving about 30-50 meals a night now," Hyman said. "People [you] don’t know they’re homeless until you get down and know their stories, and hear how they’re living. So, that has not changed. Most of the homeless people are still coming. We have some of the others that have jobs or things that they like it, we’ve got families that come that have a lot of children and so we’re still serving the need in the area and so that hasn’t changed.”