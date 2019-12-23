Price named GLVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior forward Josh Price was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the Screaming Eagles’ weekend sweep of King University and Tiffin University in the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic. The award is the first of Price’s career and the second-straight by the Eagles.
Price started the weekend by coming off the bench to post his first double-double with a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds in USI’s 87-68 victory over King University. He was 10-of-15 from the field and three-of-six from the stripe, while recording an assist, a steal, and two blocks.
The Indianapolis, Indiana, junior forward completed the weekend by depositing 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the 105-89 victory over Tiffin. Price was six-of-11 from the field and four-of-six from the line, in addition to dishing two assists.
The 16th-ranked Eagles and Price resume the 2019-20 regular season and GLVC action January 2 when they host Drury University for a 7:30 p.m. game at the Screaming Eagles Arena.
Text Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.