Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis has found that the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment is now the nation's second-largest private charitable foundation, trailing only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The analysis was performed by FoundationMark, which tracks the investment performance of more than 40,000 foundations. It found that the Lilly Endowment’s assets reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2018, pushing it ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, which had assets of $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remained by far the largest private foundation, with $46.9 billion in assets.