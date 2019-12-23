Lady Aces Fall at Miami, OH, in Final Game of 2019

Evansville looked to have found something at the end of the first quarter and second quarter as the Aces out-scored the RedHawks, 7-2, during a four-minute span. After the Aces took a 21-18 lead, Miami sparked an important 10-0 that featured two trips to the free-throw line and a three-pointer to gain a 28-21 advantage for the RedHawks. Despite numerous attempts from the Aces to make a dent in Miami’s lead at the half, the RedHawks held a 12-point margin at the break.