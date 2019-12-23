Lady Aces Fall at Miami, OH, in Final Game of 2019

OXFORD, OH. (WFIE) - In a hard-fought battle to close the year, the University of Evansville dropped a road contest at Miami University (Ohio), 72-64, in the Aces’ final game of 2019 in Oxford, Ohio.
Three Aces finished in double-figures in the game, led by junior Lola Bracy with 17 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Abby Feit stuffed the stat sheet for Evansville, earning her second career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. Junior Alexis Thomas also finished in double-digits with 12 points on four three-pointers.
The story of the game for Evansville was putting together runs and trimming away at double-digit deficits, battling to keep itself within striking distance in the contest.
Evansville looked to have found something at the end of the first quarter and second quarter as the Aces out-scored the RedHawks, 7-2, during a four-minute span. After the Aces took a 21-18 lead, Miami sparked an important 10-0 that featured two trips to the free-throw line and a three-pointer to gain a 28-21 advantage for the RedHawks. Despite numerous attempts from the Aces to make a dent in Miami’s lead at the half, the RedHawks held a 12-point margin at the break.
The lead grew to 17 for Miami in the third quarter, but the Aces scored five-straight cut the RedHawks lead back to their halftime advantage. At the end of the third quarter, Evansville got back within single-digits at 54-45.
Later in the game, Evansville would push to within eight, but the Aces could not draw any closer in the 72-64 loss.
Evansville takes a 12-day break from competition for the holidays before opening Missouri Valley Conference play at Bradley on Jan. 3 in Peoria, Ill.
