Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nyheim Hines scored on two punt returns and set up another score with a 40-yard punt return to help the Indianapolis Colts pull away from Carolina 38-6. Indy won for the first time in five weeks. Hines broke the franchise's single-game record with 195 yards on punt returns. It was the highest total by any NFL player in 15 years. The Panthers have lost seven straight. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon's return to Milwaukee with a 117-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row since a 120-116 loss to Dallas stopped an 18-game win streak. Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points. Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three seasons with the Bucks before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He was welcomed back with cheers and a tribute video, and finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.
HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and No. 22 Washington pulled away from Ball State for an 85-64 victory in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal. Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games. Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor _ including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers. Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.