Flames spread quickly from Fordsville home’s electric box

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews were called in to help put out a fire at a home in Ohio County.
It happened Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Hwy 54 West.
According to a post on the Fordsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the officials believe the flames started in the home’s electric box and a gas furnace in the attic caused the fire to spread quickly.
Fire officials didn’t say if anyone was hurt, but they did say the home wasn’t stayed in regularly.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.