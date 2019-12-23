Flames spread quickly from Fordsville home’s electric box

December 23, 2019 at 5:23 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:25 AM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews were called in to help put out a fire at a home in Ohio County.

It happened Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Hwy 54 West.

According to a post on the Fordsville Fire Department’s Facebook page, the officials believe the flames started in the home’s electric box and a gas furnace in the attic caused the fire to spread quickly.

Photo from the Fordsville Fire Department's Facebook page.
Fire officials didn’t say if anyone was hurt, but they did say the home wasn’t stayed in regularly.

