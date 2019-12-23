Crash in Union Co. closes part of U.S. 60

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A section of Highway 60 is still closed in Union County after a crash.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash in Union County Sunday involving a commercial vehicle and power lines closed the intersection of U.S. 60 and Maple Street in Waverly.
KYTC said Sunday the road was estimated to be closed for two hours, but an update Monday morning said the road was still closed as of 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should take different routes until further notice.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.