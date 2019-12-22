Husky, German shepherd found with gunshot wounds, deputies looking into possible suspects

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two dogs were found in Muhlenberg County with gunshot wounds along with six other puppies who needed to be rescued.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff was driving on Saturday when he saw what looked like abandoned dogs along Rockport-Paradise Road.
Sheriff deputies say one dog was found deceased and another was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Staff at the humane society say they’re working on nursing German Shepherd, two adult huskies and five husky puppies back to health.
Sheriff deputies tell us they’re looking into a couple of suspects but have not made any arrests.
“Since the power of social media, we’ve had a lot of people follow, our posts have been shared," said Deputy Alex Piper. "We do now possibly have a couple suspects that were involved in the abandonment and maltreatment of these animals.”
If you’d like to donate to the humane society to help with veterinarian costs, you can do that in the post below.
The post asks anyone with information about this incident to call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.