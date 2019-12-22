Dry and unseasonably warm through Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dry, mild weather continues to dominate for the next few days, but rain and cooler weather are creeping back into the forecast.
After a chilly start this morning, today will be another mostly sunny and unseasonably warm day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon before falling back into the low 30s overnight.
Christmas Eve will be very similar with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Christmas Day may be more than 20° warmer than average with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s! The day will be mostly sunny, but clouds start to roll in that night.
Mostly cloudy skies take over Thursday and continue through the weekend. Thursday looks dry, but there is a slight chance of rain Friday, mainly in the evening, as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. Scattered showers will then remain possible throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning as that cold front swings through our region.
Despite the clouds and rain chances, high temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s through the end of the week. However, behind that cold front, temperatures will likely fall back into the 40s early next week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.