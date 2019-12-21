EPD releases bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD held a news conference Monday afternoon regarding the officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday that left one man dead.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 57-year-old Brian Mullen of Evansville. The coroner says Mullen died from two gunshot wounds.
EPD released the bodycam footage of the incident and said that the responding officers acted appropriately.
Below is the full press conference.
EPD says they were originally dispatched to the scene because a 911 caller said Mullen was suicidal and was threatening to shoot himself.
Around 3:00 Saturday afternoon, officers say they were sent to the 2500 block of Sterling Drive for a welfare check. According to a press release, when the officers arrived, they were confronted by a man holding a gun.
Officers say they gave Mullen several commands to drop the weapon, but he refused to.
The press release states one of the officers fired at him.
“Given the situation, both officers did exactly what they were trained to do," said Sgt. Nick Winsett. "One officer was using cover, the other officer was there with him basically to relay information to dispatch. He had relayed that shots had been fired, all that sort of thing. But in that instance, there is no way that the other officer could have assisted initially.”
Police say no one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
According to a press release issued by the Evansville Police Department, Mullen was arrested in 2005 for domestic battery and attempted to grab a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun at that time.
EPD says the two initial responding officers where placed on three days administrative duty, which is the normal department protocol.
EPD says the initial investigation shows that the officers responded appropriately to the call.
