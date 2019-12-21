Sheriff’s office: No emergency transmission received in fatal plane crash at Camp Reveal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy report of the pilot killed in a small plane crash on the grounds of Camp Reveal off East Boonville-New Harmony Road.
The coroner’s office says the pilot, identified as 56-year-old Philip Burke of Newburgh, died from multiple blunt force trauma.
The sheriff’s office tells us on Saturday at 3:14 p.m. a 1971 Piper Cherokee fixed-wing aircraft crashed into an open field at Camp Reveal off E. Boonville New Harmony Road.
According to a press release, the plane was owned by X-Cell Aviation out of Evansville.
The plane was fueled at Tri-State Aero at the Evansville Regional Airport before taking off around 2:20 p.m.
Authorities say the plane traveled north before returning south to the Evansville area. They say the plane had been in contact with the Evansville tower before the crash. However, they say no mayday or emergency transmission was received.
The plane crash into a grassy field about 30 feet north of the 1000 block of E. Boonville New Harmony Road.
The sheriff’s office tells us the plane tried to make an emergency landing east of the main entrance to Camp Reveal. According to a press release, Burke was able to maneuver the plane into an open field and avoid hitting any buildings.
We’re also learning more about Burke and who he was. His Pastor at Abundant Life Community Church, Troy Boulware says the news of the crash came as a shock to him. He says they were good friends and have flown together before. Pastor Boulware says he and his church community will miss him.
“You know, he died doing actually what he really loved to do,” said Pastor Boulware. “Somebody said he’s already got his wings for heaven and he’s flown home. He’s flown home.”
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB has confirmed to us they had an investigator at the crash site over the weekend. They tell us the investigator was conducting an initial examination and documentation of the crash.
NTSB officials say a preliminary report on the crash should be available just after the first of the year.
