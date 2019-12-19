Georgia company recalling hard-boiled eggs linked to food poisoning, including 1 death in Texas

Update Provided by FDA
Almark Foods is expanding its voluntary recall first announced on December 20, 2019, to include all hard-boiled eggs manufactured at the firm’s Gainesville, Georgia facility, including all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced, and protein kit products, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
On December 18, 2019 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Almark Foods that the company’s Hard-Boiled and Peeled eggs in pails manufactured at the Gainesville facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been linked to several reported illnesses and one reported death. A more recent FDA sample from the facility also matched the outbreak strain, suggesting the possibility that the strain may have remained present in the facility.
Out of an abundance of caution, Almark is voluntarily expanding its recall to include all product packaged for the retail market manufactured at its Gainesville plant that remains within shelf life. This includes product with “Best If Used By” dates up through March 2, 2020. Almark has also temporarily suspended all production at its Gainesville plant.
The affected product can be identified by viewing the printed “Best If Used By” date coding on the product package. If the “Best If Used By” code starts with the prefix “G”, the product was manufactured at the company’s Gainesville, Georgia facility and is subject to this recall. Products with the prefix “N” or “Y” are not subject to this recall. For Protein Kit products, consumers are advised to check the code on the actual egg package within the kit.
You can see the complete list of products here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/almark-foods-expanded-recall-all-products-its-georgia-facility-due-possible-listeria-monocytogenes
=====
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials investigating a food poisoning outbreak say pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems should avoid store-bought hard-boiled eggs.
The listeria outbreak has been linked to a Georgia company, Almark Foods.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states - Texas, Florida, Maine, South Carolina and Pennsylvania - have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas.
The agency says its investigation indicates peeled, hard-boiled eggs sold in bulk to food service operators are a likely source.
The warning does not apply to the company’s hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.