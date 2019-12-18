UE Lady Aces get new soccer coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was exciting news on the University of Evansville campus after a change in leadership at the head of the Aces women’s soccer program.
The announcement came on Tuesday as to who would take over the top spot, and it may be someone UE fans have seen before.
From 2005 to 2007, Chris Pfau served as the Aces women’s soccer coach, and after 12 years he’s officially back to serve as the fifth head coach in UE program history.
Pfau was responsible for the seventh-best turnaround in the country in 2005. He put together three 10-win seasons, made the MVC Tournament each year and led his team to the finals in 2006.
A familiar and successful face in the Aces’ soccer program, Pfau has high expectations coming into the position, to not only be ranked in the conference but in the region as well.
“From the very first day, actually when I met them. It can maybe come across arrogant, but I believe in what I can do, I believe in the University and I believe in the tradition that’s been here before," said Pfau. "They’ve been to the NCAA Tournament, they’ve been regionally ranked and being able to do this back in 2005, hopefully gives me a little bit of credentials to do it again. We have to have that mindset and believe when we start, and we’re going to implement that in the spring here and continue to move forward.”
Pfau turned the women’s program around once before, and he’ll look to do it again.
Last season, Evansville went 2-13-3 on the year, winning just one game in the Missouri Valley Conference and zero games at home.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.