Tri-State teen athletes shine on world stage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A small group of teenagers from Evansville’s East West-Karate made the U.S. national team this year and brought home several medals from Austria.
The U.S. competed against about three dozen other countries.
It is not an open competition, so everyone has to qualify.
The competition has a similar structure to the Olympics but for kickboxing and karate.
At only 15-years-old Adam Allred is a world champ with non-musical weapons, one of two medals he received.
“I don’t like bullying, and I want to know something to defend for myself and help others,” Allred explained.
He is one of three students from East-West Karate who qualified to make the 2019 U.S. national team. They joined 82 others out of the 150 who tried out.
“It was my first year being on a national team,” Allred recalled. “It was very shocking."
His teammate, 17-year-old McKenzie Fuquay, got her silver in creative weapons and bronze in creative forms.
"Me and my best friend started when we were in the third grade because he was getting bullied, so we started it together,” Fuquay told 14 News.
She enjoys the friendships she’s made not only across the country but around the world.
The oldest of the three is 18-year-old Alec Brown. Brown was born with cerebral palsy. He found therapy in the martial arts.
"So it was a way to stretch my muscles out so I could actually walk,” Brown stated.
Brown has competed on the national team six times and has traveled to places like London, Spain and Ireland. However, this was his first year in the adult division.
He secured a silver medal in musical weapons, which was joined by three other bronze medals. That showing is not bad for what he calls his rookie year.
Even still, Brown has got his eye on gold.
"I’ve got to be more focused, I think,” Brown explained.
Next year the world competition will be held in Canada.
In 2021, the athletes who qualify will travel to Whales.
The U.S. has been the host three times.
