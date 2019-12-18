Toy Town donations get distributed, 800 famillies pick out toys for their kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Salvation Army started distributing the Toy Town donations, helping 162 families on Tuesday alone, but they aren’t done yet. The Salvation Army is getting ready for another busy day on Wednesday.
Every family who comes to pick up gifts is getting six toys for each child. They get to pick out the toys themselves.
Volunteers tell us this is the biggest Toy Town event the Salvation Army has ever had, donating toys for more than 2,200 kids, which is a 212 percent increase from 2018.
“When they come through here, sometimes they’ll just start crying, they just can’t believe the community has been so generous and care about them," said Major Mark Turner with the Salvation Army.
Each family is paired with a volunteer who helps them through the Toy Town shopping experience, making sure each toy they get is perfect for their child.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers will help 800 families lay the groundwork to deliver smiles on every child’s face Christmas morning.
It won’t just be toys that these families will be leaving with. They will also receive a box of food with non-perishable items and a Christmas ham that was all donated to the Salvation Army from the community.
