Scouts deliver popcorn to firefighters as part of Hometown Heroes program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, local scouts in Evansville stopped by Fire Station 16. They gifted the crews there with some of their famous popcorn.
It’s a part of the Hometown Heroes Popcorn program. Donations from the community help the scouts give back to their heroes.
“For our scouts, this is a learning experience for them,” said Jaime Wilder with the Buffalo Trace Council. "They’re doing this fundraiser, which pays for all their campouts and activities through the year, but they’re also helping others enjoy a snack for all the work they do to help and support the community. "
The Hometown Heroes program also helps send popcorn to military members and will soon be delivered to police officers and EMTs.
