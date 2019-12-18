Man in critical condition after Saturday night house fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in critical condition after firefighters saved him from his burning home. We first told you about the fire in Owensboro on Saturday.
Around 8:30 Saturday night, crews were called to a house fire on Plum and West First Streets.
“When our firefighters first arrived at the house, we were told by bystanders that there may be an occupant inside,” said Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leonard.
“They did a quick interior search," said Leonard. “They did find an occupant just outside the bedroom in the hallway. Performed a rescue, and we were able to get him out,” said Leonard.
John Hamilton lives near the home. He says he saw the fire and knew his neighbor, Anthony Conder, may be in trouble.
“I was just asking everybody where’s Tony? How’s Tony? Is he okay?" said Hamilton.
When firefighters arrived, they say neighbors directed them inside.
“It was really surreal," said Hamilton. “Everybody was out there looking cause he’s a long-time friend, he’s lived there for years."
They found Conder inside. They were able to get him out, and he was rushed to the hospital. He’s now been transferred to The University of Louisville Hospital.
“My mom is in contact with his mom, and right now they’re at the Louisville hospital, and he’s in the burn unit, and he’s not doing very well," said Hamilton.
Officials with Owensboro Fire department say they’re not sure what started the fire. They’re still investigating.
“My understanding is there was at least one visitor there about an hour before the fire so, of course, that’s the last person to see the patient before the fire, so we’re very interested in talking to them and finding out what was going on," said Battalion Chief Steve Leonard.
“Everyone’s been so down, and everybody’s been so depressed and just without him, it’s like a little bit of the neighborhood went away," said Hamilton.
Members of the community have created a Go Fund Me account for the Conder family.
