Local Kohl’s stores accepting Amazon returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This holiday season, you can make Amazon returns at Kohl’s.
The new service is available at more than a thousand stores, including some in the Tri-State.
14 News stopped by the east side Evansville store where staff says they’ve been pretty busy taking in returns.
“It’s super simple," said Joe West of Evansville. "Don’t have to box anything up. I can bring it here, drop it off, they give me a receipt, and that’s that.”
To make a return, just log into Amazon’s return center, select the Kohl’s drop-off option to get a special bar-code. Then bring the items to a Kohl’s store, and they’ll take care of the rest.
