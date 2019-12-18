Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Now that the Indianapolis Colts have been eliminated from the playoffs they can focus on the future. Instead coach Frank Reich expects his team to finish the season with a flourish. He doesn't anticipate making any significant changes for the final two games — and doesn't expect his players to view the final two games any differently either. But it's also clear the Colts must find solutions to the holes exposed during a seven-game stretch that resulted in six losses and their fourth playoff absence in five years.