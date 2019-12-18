Gilda’s Club’s Ribbons of Light Tree recognizes those impacted by cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night at Gilda’s Club was the first ever Ribbons of Light Tree Lighting ceremony.
The ceremony recognizes those in our community impacted by cancer. Each shining a light in someone’s honor.
It’s also a way for Gilda’s Club to raise money, helping provide services designed to improve the health and quality of life for those dealing with cancer.
“We want to show people how we celebrate survivorship, how we help through a cancer diagnosis, even if it’s yourself or family member and oftentimes recognizing people in ceremonies like this is very healing and very therapeutic," said Amy Mangold, director of development at Gilda’s Club.
The tree was donated by a family who has a loved one going through a cancer diagnosis.
