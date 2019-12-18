Gibson County Health Department changes fees for 2020

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A unanimous yes vote from the Gibson County Council is allowing the Gibson County Health Department to change some of its fees.
People are going to start seeing increases and decreases in fees in 2020. The health department says these are the first changes since 2015.
The Gibson County Health Department says the following fees are being raised: The TB skin test, immunization administration fee, new septic permits, and septic repairs.
These fee increases range from $5 to $70. The Gibson County Health Department says septic costs only impact the county because those who live in the city have sewer.
“With the TB skin test, we’re raising that because the tubersol that we use, we purchase, and the cost of that has went up, so we have to raise the cost of the TB skin test accordingly,” said Diane Hornby, a Gibson County public health nurse.
The Gibson County Health Department says the following fees are being lowered: Food temporary festival permits are now $25 for one festival or $50 yearly. They’ve also discontinued the $75 catering fee.
They say they made these decisions because they want to encourage more people and services to come to events in the area.
The health department tells us they work within a budget, and the fees they charge help pay for their staff who provide the services.
