Failure to use turn signal leads to arrest on drug charges

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Morganfield, Ky. woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Vanderburgh County.
State police say a trooper was patrolling in the area of US 41 and Yokel Road Tuesday evening when he stopped 39-year-old Brandy Newcom for failing to signal.
According to ISP, the trooper detected suspicious activity so a search of the vehicle was conducted. Troopers found over two grams of meth and other drug-related items.
ISP says Newcom also had an active warrant out of Vanderburgh County for theft.
Newcom was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.
