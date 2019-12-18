Evansville woman accused of dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of dealing meth.
State police say a trooper was patrolling in the area of US 41near Lynch Road late Tuesday night when he stopped 23-year-old Destennie Holtzclaw for making an unsafe lane change.
While talking to Holtzclaw, ISP says the trooper detected the odor of marijuana from inside her car. We’re told about 23 grams of meth, two THC gummies and other drug-related items were found inside.
Holtzclaw was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is facing several drug charges, including dealing meth.
