A Cold Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter stratus clouds will break up later this morning as low temps drop into the 20’s. A few spotty snow showers possible this morning. Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny as high temps struggle to reach the lower 30’s. Wind chills only in the 20’s but with lighter northwest winds compared to Tuesday.
Sunny and not as cold Thursday as high temps climb into mid-40’s. Clouds increase Friday as high temps remain in the upper 40’s.
Bright and warmer this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine as high temps climb into the lower 50’s.
