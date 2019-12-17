USI Women’s Hoops visit Ashland in regional bout

• About Ashland. The Ashland Eagles are 8-0 and off to an another strong start after beginning each of the last five years with no less than seven consecutive wins. Senior forward Sara Loomis is averaging a team-high 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest, while senior guard/forward Jodi Johnson, the 2018 Division II Player of the Year, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per appearance. Senior guard Renee Stimper also is chipping in 9.0 points and a team-high 8.7 assists per contest for an Ashland team that has won two national championships in the last seven seasons.