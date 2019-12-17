USI Women’s Hoops visit Ashland in regional bout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball ends a long layoff Sunday at noon (CST) when it visits No. 4 Ashland University for a Midwest Region clash at Kates Gymnasium in Ashland, Ohio.
The game will be aired live on 95.7 The Spin, while live stats, audio and video is available at GoUSIEagles.com.
Sunday’s game is the Screaming Eagles’ first since ending a five-game-in-11-day stretch with a 71-66 road win over McKendree University in their Great Lakes Valley Conference-opener December 3.
USI (5-1) has won four straight games heading into its bout with Ashland, which begins the week with an 8-0 mark on the year.
Senior guard Ashley Johnson leads the Eagles with 12.3 points and 4.0 assists per game, while junior guard Emma DeHart is contributing 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per appearance. The Eagles also are getting 9.5 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest from sophomore forward Ashlynn Brown, while freshman forward Hannah Haithcock is averaging 9.2 points per outing.
Sunday’s game is USI’s final non-conference contest before resuming GLVC play January 2 with a home game against No. 1 Drury University.
USI Women’s Basketball Notes
• Eagles cap off busy stretch with GLVC-opening win. USI Women’s Basketball capped off its stretch of five games in 11 days with a 71-66 come-from-behind win over host McKendree on December 3. Senior guard/forward Morgan Sherwood led the Eagles with a career-high 16 points, while freshman forward Hannah Haithcock and junior guard Emma DeHart contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
• Early deficits. The Eagles have had to dig out of some early deficits throughout the first six games. They trailed Central Missouri by 13 before rallying for a seven-point win in their season-opener and were down by 12 in the first half against McKendree before rallying for their latest win. USI nearly eliminated a 20-point second-half deficit in its loss to Ferris State.
• Takeaways from McKendree. USI went 7-of-13 (.538) from behind the arc in its win over McKendree and committed just 10 turnovers. On the flip side, McKendree was 6-of-17 from three-point range and coughed the ball up twice as many times as USI.
• Shake off the rust. After playing five games in 11 days, the Eagles’ game against No. 4 Ashland Sunday will be their first game in nearly three weeks and will be their only game before resuming GLVC play January 2 against No. 1 Drury.
• Double-figures. USI has had seven different players reach double figures in the scoring column this year, with six different players scoring at least 10 points in multiple games.
• Johnson nets eight points, four assists. Senior guard Ashley Johnson scored eight points and dished out four assists in USI’s win over McKendree. She led USI in minutes played (30).
• Brown leads USI with five rebounds. Sophomore forward Ashlynn Brown scored seven points and pulled down a career-high five rebounds in USI’s win over McKendree.
• Moses leads USI with three steals. Senior guard Kiara Moses had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a team-high three steals against McKendree.
• Turner blocks three shots. Junior center Audrey Turner recorded a USI season-high three blocks against McKendree.
• Tough Schedule. USI has, thus far, successfully navigated a strong schedule throughout the first six games. Four of USI’s first six opponents have winning records, while the Eagles’ opposition has posted a combined 28-26 record (as of a.m. December 16).
• About Ashland. The Ashland Eagles are 8-0 and off to an another strong start after beginning each of the last five years with no less than seven consecutive wins. Senior forward Sara Loomis is averaging a team-high 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest, while senior guard/forward Jodi Johnson, the 2018 Division II Player of the Year, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per appearance. Senior guard Renee Stimper also is chipping in 9.0 points and a team-high 8.7 assists per contest for an Ashland team that has won two national championships in the last seven seasons.
• Eagles’ 1,200th game was Stein’s 300th home game. USI’s 63-41 win over Hillsdale marked the 1,200th game in USI Women’s Basketball history as well as the 300th home game for Eagles’ Head Coach Rick Stein. USI is now 670-532 (.557) all-time, while Stein has a 219-81 (.730) all-time record in front of the home crowd.
• USI opens Screaming Eagles Arena with win. USI Women’s Basketball christened its brand-new home with a 52-45 come-from-behind win over No. 11 Central Missouri last Wednesday. The Eagles rallied from a 13-point first-quarter deficit to earn the season-opening victory after holding the Jennies to just 31 points throughout the final 33 minutes of the contest.
• Screaming Eagles Arena. The Eagles’ game against Central Missouri marked the first-ever regular-season basketball game in Screaming Eagles Arena. USI Women’s Basketball played in the Physical Activities Center from 1980-81 to 2018-19, posting a 363-194 record all-time at the PAC, including a 217-81 record under Head Coach Rick Stein.
• USI earns first win over nationally-ranked opponent since 2017. The Eagles’ win over then No. 11 Central Missouri marked USI’s first victory over a Top 25 opponent since they defeated No. 25 Grand Valley State, 53-44, at the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic November 25, 2017. Central Missouri also represented the highest-ranked opponent the Eagles have defeated since taking down No. 9 Drury, 84-78, at the PAC February 4, 2017.
• USI tabbed for fourth-place finish in GLVC. GLVC Women’s Basketball coaches predicted a fourth-place finish in the GLVC for the Eagles in 2019-20. Drury was the unanimous top pick, while Lewis and Bellarmine were respectively predicted to finish second and third. League-newcomer Lindenwood rounded out the top five picks.
• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 414-77 (.843) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 287-28 (.911) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.
