USI men’s basketball bounces back with Sunday win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI men’s basketball team kicked off a five-game homestand on Sunday, hosting Lincoln College on Sunday.
GLVC Player of the Week Emmanuel Little led the Eagles with 18 points and 15 rebounds while senior Darnell Butler matched 18 in the win.
After losing their first game against conference rival McKendree last week, USI was determined to get back on track, and they did so on Sunday.
“We had a strong week of practice, probably one of our best weeks of practice so far, so I think that really helped, that and winning," said Darnell Butler. "I thought that loss was a good loss, to keep our heads straight. We have a team full of guys that share the ball, who like playing with each other, so the offense will come easy, we just gotta really focus on our defense and lock-in.”
“Ya know, the worst thing about a long layoff is coming off a loss cause it just sticks with ya," said Rodney Watson, USI’s coach. "And I think it helps everyone’s attention and so forth, but it really gets into your confidence factor. But we rebounded extremely well, shooting good free throws, again, better defensive effort on multiple possessions and taking care of the basketball.”
The Screaming Eagles are back on the court Saturday at 1:00 p.m. to host a tough King University squad.
